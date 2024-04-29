Uniswap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $194.75 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $7.61 or 0.00012196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.56 billion and $194.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00134266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009244 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.67831248 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1004 active market(s) with $178,371,814.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

