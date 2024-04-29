United Therapeutics (UTHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $5.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of UTHR opened at $233.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total value of $3,724,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,282.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,990 shares of company stock worth $32,239,641 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.