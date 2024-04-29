Universal Logistics’ (ULH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Stock Up 39.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $45.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,264,000 after purchasing an additional 295,701 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.