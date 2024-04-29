Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

VLO stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.16. The stock had a trading volume of 627,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,798. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.