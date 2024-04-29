Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 825 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 794,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.