Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,469 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $113,772,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $86,424,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,605,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,395,000 after buying an additional 386,730 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,465,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,847,000 after buying an additional 217,101 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $210.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

