Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,891 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $110.50 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

