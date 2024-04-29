Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,202,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $162.43 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

