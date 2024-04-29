Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $97.19 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

