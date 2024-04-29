Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $138.64 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $189.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average of $146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.