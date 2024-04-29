Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $382.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

