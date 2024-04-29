Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 83,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 189,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 420,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 264,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $54.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

