Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $159.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.89. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

