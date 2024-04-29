Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $364,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $201.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.85. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

