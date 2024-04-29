VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

ANGL opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

