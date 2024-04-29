Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,592. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

