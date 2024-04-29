Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.5% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $34,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,932,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after purchasing an additional 548,206 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.14. 40,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.74. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

