Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lessened by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $216.56 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.07 and a 200-day moving average of $207.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

