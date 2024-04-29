Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $182.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

