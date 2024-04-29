Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $468.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.83. The company has a market capitalization of $424.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.