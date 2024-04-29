Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,817,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $468.64. 1,108,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,077. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.83.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

