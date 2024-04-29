Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $180,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.53. 326,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,973. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

