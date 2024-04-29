Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $57,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $157.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average is $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

