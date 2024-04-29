Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $468,194.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,608,066.86. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. Insiders have sold a total of 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

