VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,626 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 1.88% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CFO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.76. 1,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.