Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vital Farms traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 36901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VITL. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $926,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,637.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $926,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,637.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,582,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,119,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 260,125 shares of company stock worth $5,580,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 24.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

