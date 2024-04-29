Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Vitalhub Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VHIBF traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.59. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.48. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$5.04.
About Vitalhub
