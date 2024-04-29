Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Vitalhub Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VHIBF traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.59. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.48. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$5.04.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

