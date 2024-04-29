Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 15th

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Get Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.