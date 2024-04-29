Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 15th

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.
About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
