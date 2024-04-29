Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Update

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vycor Medical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VYCO remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. Vycor Medical has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
About Vycor Medical
