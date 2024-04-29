Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Update

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vycor Medical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VYCO remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. Vycor Medical has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

