Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 168,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

Shares of WDH opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Waterdrop has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter.

Waterdrop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

