WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 0.5%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $224.14 and last traded at $224.44. 20,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 131,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.52.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 942 shares of company stock worth $226,897 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

