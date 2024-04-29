Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,899,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

