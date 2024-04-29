Wormhole Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $170.39 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wormhole alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 119,179,546.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.59906573 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $127,835,555.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wormhole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wormhole and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.