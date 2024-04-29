Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Yamaha Price Performance
YAMCY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. 17,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $41.90.
Yamaha Company Profile
