Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yamaha Price Performance

YAMCY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. 17,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Yamaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.