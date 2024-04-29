Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Holdings Trimmed by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 177,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

