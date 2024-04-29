Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Montag & Caldwell LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,310 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 3.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,553,000 after acquiring an additional 91,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,428,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,512,000 after buying an additional 32,918 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,050. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

