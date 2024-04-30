3,987 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in General Mills by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after buying an additional 1,654,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6,893.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,361,000 after buying an additional 504,816 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in General Mills by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,141,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,071,000 after buying an additional 409,588 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,207,000 after purchasing an additional 380,855 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

GIS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.31. The stock had a trading volume of 900,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,413. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

