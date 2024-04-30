Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 104,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,587,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $85.04. 1,941,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,587,669. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

