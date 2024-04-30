Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after buying an additional 1,939,560 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 842,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAP opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $127.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

