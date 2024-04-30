Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Down 5.9% in April

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Aegon Trading Up 0.8 %

Aegon Increases Dividend

AEG stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aegon has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aegon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 91,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Aegon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Stories

