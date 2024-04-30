Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.200-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.50 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.00. 1,214,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,667. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.01.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $276.36.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

