Analysts’ New Coverage for April 30th (AAU, ADVM, AEZS, AIRG, AVBP, AWX, BLPH, BVIC, CALA, CANF)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 30th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.06) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) price target on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM). They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH). They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT). They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

