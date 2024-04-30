Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $27.61

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.61.

Several research firms have commented on FQVLF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.82.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

