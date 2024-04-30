Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $279.47. The company had a trading volume of 672,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

