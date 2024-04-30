AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 361,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,118. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $581.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

