Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NOBL stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,300 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

