Auxano Advisors LLC Takes $531,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $188.23.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

