Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Get Azenta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZTA

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.39. 113,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $140,856,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Azenta by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,382,000 after buying an additional 530,408 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Azenta by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,147,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,606,000 after buying an additional 505,412 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,250,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.