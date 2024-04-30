Bitcoin Diamond Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $19.05 million and $30,776.19 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00085176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004247 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

