British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Lowered by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

